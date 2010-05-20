DREAM activists face deportation
Three young immigrant rights activists speak with Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez of Democracy Now! on Thursday, May 20th. The three are all facing possible deportation after their arrest in a sit-in on Monday at the offices of Republican Senator John McCain.
Mohammad Abdollahi is an Iranian-born immigrant rights activist and co-founder of a web portal for undocumented students called DreamActivist.org. Yahaira Carrillo is student at Rockhurst University in Kansas and the founder of the Kansas Missouri Dream Alliance. Lizbeth Mateo is an organizer with DREAM Team Los Angeles.
I can't say Obama's position is completely enviable!
You are very perceptive. He could very well have promised more than he can deliver.
