Subcommandante Marcos unmasked!
"The constant obsession on the part of the Mexican government to know or to discover the face of subcommandante Marcos takes the place of any commitment to address the structural causes for the faces of poverty which beset over a million families in Mexico."
Loose translation from an editorial by Jaime Martínez Veloz published April 9, 2010 in La Jornada.
