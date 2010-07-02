Friday, July 02, 2010

Training Arizona Police

At 10:32 PM , Blogger george.w said...

Such a short excerpt - it just basically says; "Racial profiling is bad, don't do it." It isn't a specific derogation of Arizona law officers to say that making immigration law enforcement part of their work will lead to racial profiling. Cops anywhere could all have PhD's in law enforcement but still fall into it.

 
At 3:09 PM , Blogger Don Thieme said...

The state is obviously considered about the effect that the racial profiling will have on their image and the amount of tourism revenue. It is also seems as though they worry about the other crimes which officers may be tempted to commit once they start getting away with profiling and harassing all the Hispanics.

 

