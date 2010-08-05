Obama Target Game

The above crude likeness of President Barack Obama was featured in a carnival game called "Alien Attack" at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Big Time fair in Roseto, Pennsylvania. As the child is doing in this photograph, carnival visitors were rewarded with stuffed animals and other trinkets for their aim in firing a toy plastic gun at the president. The inspiration evidently came from "Tea Party" politics in that the caricature poses the president with a scroll labeled "Health Care Bill" in his right hand.

Labels: Barack Obama, Government, Health, Obama, Politics