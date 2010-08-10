Tuesday, August 10, 2010

"A Whole Crude World"


Home video from the Gulf Coast of the United States documents the impacts of the B.P. oil spill on mermaid populations. Written and directed by Lee Camp. Starring Juliet Jeske.

At 7:15 AM , Blogger UB said...

Enjoyed....People are confused they believe their own lies. It's the new disease.

 
At 7:25 AM , Blogger Don Thieme said...

The pirates are taking over!

 

