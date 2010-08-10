"A Whole Crude World"
Home video from the Gulf Coast of the United States documents the impacts of the B.P. oil spill on mermaid populations. Written and directed by Lee Camp. Starring Juliet Jeske.
I post mostly on academic and political topics related to my own research on environmental change, archaeology, and human interaction with the environment. Geographically, I range across the Americas to Africa and Europe. My brother lives in Japan and so I do have some interest in Asia, although I have yet to visit.
2 Comments:
Enjoyed....People are confused they believe their own lies. It's the new disease.
The pirates are taking over!
