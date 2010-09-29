Nigeria at 50
Yvonne Ndege reports on Africa's most populous country on the 50th anniversary of her independence from Great Britain.
Labels: Africa, Geography, Government, Hausa, Ibo, NIgeria, Politics, Yoruba
I post mostly on academic and political topics related to my own research on environmental change, archaeology, and human interaction with the environment. Geographically, I range across the Americas to Africa and Europe. My brother lives in Japan and so I do have some interest in Asia, although I have yet to visit.
Nigeria at 50
Labels: Africa, Geography, Government, Hausa, Ibo, NIgeria, Politics, Yoruba
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
Subscribe to Post Comments [Atom]
Links to this post:
Create a Link
<< Home