Life Cycle Analysis
I post mostly on academic and political topics related to my own research on environmental change, archaeology, and human interaction with the environment. Geographically, I range across the Americas to Africa and Europe. My brother lives in Japan and so I do have some interest in Asia, although I have yet to visit.
1 Comments:
For the exelent info
I'll be back for sure.
Thanks again!
Have a safe and fruitful 2011!
[url=http://www.duracleanaustin.com]rug cleaning austin[/url]
Post a Comment
Subscribe to Post Comments [Atom]
Links to this post:
Create a Link
<< Home