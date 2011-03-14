9.0 Earthquake and Tsunami hit Japan

CNBC host Larry Kudlow proudly displays those "ugly American" attitudes which are so in demand today in our broadcast media. My brother lives in Japan, so perhaps I am overly sensitive. My brother is fine but he did say that this is the worst earthquake that he has experienced. He has lived in Japan for at least 25 years now, since the late 1980's.

Labels: Earthquake, Economy, Geology, Japan