Nuclear Boy
The entertaining anime cartoon above is apparently being shown to Japanese children. It is supposed to explain what is happening at the Fukushima nuclear plant. I learned a lot. There is definitely more information here than in the official government press releases. My brother lives in Tokyo but like most Japanese has not chosen to leave home over the dangers which the nuclear incident may portend.
Labels: Earthquake, Energy, Environment, Japan, Tsunami
24 Comments:
